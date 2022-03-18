Deputy found not guilty of manslaughter in teen’s death

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lonoke County jury found a former sheriff’s deputy guilty of a lesser charge of negligent homicide in the shooting death of an Arkansas teen.

Our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, reported Friday morning that a jury found former Sgt. Michael Davis guilty of negligent homicide in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor. The jury did not convict Davis of felony manslaughter with which he was initially charged.

The verdict came after days of emotional testimony, including Davis recounting the shooting.

Davis said he fired at Brittain because the teen was reaching into the back of his truck.

But investigators said there was no evidence Brittain had a weapon in or near the truck.

A sentencing hearing is underway.

BREAKING: The jury has found former Lonoke County Sergeant Michael Davis GUILTY of Negligent Homicide, a class A misdemeanor, for the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/qV3fOCzaON — Shelby Rose (@KATVShelby) March 18, 2022

