Fuel rate increase slated for Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The increase in natural gas prices will also cause a slight increase in electric bills for Entergy Arkansas customers starting in April 2022, utility officials said Friday.

Officials said in a media release that they filed paperwork with the Arkansas Public Service Commission this week to increase the Energy Cost Recovery rate for customers April 1.

Entergy Arkansas said the rate, which shows up as “a fuel and purchased power cost” on a monthly bill, covers around nine percent of a residential customer’s monthly bill. Officials said the amount is typically set during the spring and will fluctuate, depending on changes in the cost of fuel that is used by the utility to generate electricity and wholesale prices paid for additional electricity.

The increase will take effect with the April 2022 billing cycle and will run through March 2023, unless officials request an interim adjustment.

“The total increase that customers could see on their bill will vary based on their individual energy usage and the kilowatt-hours consumed at their home,” Entergy Acting Vice President of Customer Service Ventrell Thompson said. “Our estimates show, however, that the average residential customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours per month will see a total bill increase of 7.5%, or roughly $8.”

