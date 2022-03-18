Group to get help with water service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County water association recently received funding to help with connecting its system to a larger water system, state officials said Friday.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said the Wilburn Water Association in Cleburne County received a $618,060.77 loan from the state’s Water, Sewer and Solid Waste Fund to help with the project.

Officials said the funding will help connect the Wilburn system with the Heber Springs water system. They believe it will also help improve water quality and reduce both maintenance and replacement issues.

Nearly 325 customers will be impacted by the project, state officials said.

