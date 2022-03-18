Man sentenced to life in prison in triple murder

Energy Alert
Marlon Tucker, 37, of St. Louis was in court this week for trial in the June 2020 shooting deaths of Oscar Lane, 54, Joyce Adams, 54, and Virginia Bailey, 29, all of Blytheville.(Source: Blytheville Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury sentenced him Thursday on three counts of murder-1st degree, according to court records.

Marlon Tucker, 37, of St. Louis was in court this week for trial in the June 2020 deaths of Oscar Lane, 54, Joyce Adams, 54, and Virginia Bailey, 29, all of Blytheville.

Tucker was arrested by Blytheville police after an investigation.

Blytheville police first went to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Parkway and found out a woman at the house had an injured arm. Then, authorities heard about the shooting.

“Moments later, Blytheville Police Department dispatch began receiving 911 calls about subjects shot at the same location. On arrival, officers found that several people had been shot at the residence. Officers began assisting the injured and gathering information about the offender who had already fled the scene,” Blytheville police said at the time.

Authorities also found out that Tucker was Lane’s nephew and had arrived in Blytheville earlier that day. They said he was with Lane that night at a party at the residence.

“Moments prior to the shooting, a couple at the residence got into a physical domestic altercation prompting the initial 911 call of a domestic with an injured arm,” Blytheville police said in June 2020. “It is our understanding that moments after the domestic altercation began and the initial 911 call was made, Tucker began shooting.”

Police do not believe Tucker was involved in the domestic altercation and there was no explanation as to why he began shooting.

Tucker was also found battery-1st degree, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by certain persons charges in connection with the shooting.

The total time served for Tucker in the case will be life in prison, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

