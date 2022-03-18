New K-9 handler at Jonesboro Police Department

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area police department now has a new K-9 handler with an experienced dog on the beat.

Jonesboro police said on social media that K-9 Frost was recently transferred to a new handler, Officer Tucker Harris.

New Jonesboro Police Department K-9 Frost and his handler, Officer Tucker Harris. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)

Harris has worked for the department for three years and just finished Handler School with the dog, police said.

Frost has worked with the K-9 Unit for the past two years, and officials said the dog is looking forward to working with his new handler.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.