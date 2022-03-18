New K-9 handler at Jonesboro Police Department
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area police department now has a new K-9 handler with an experienced dog on the beat.
Jonesboro police said on social media that K-9 Frost was recently transferred to a new handler, Officer Tucker Harris.
Harris has worked for the department for three years and just finished Handler School with the dog, police said.
Frost has worked with the K-9 Unit for the past two years, and officials said the dog is looking forward to working with his new handler.
