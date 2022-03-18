Pair arrested in domestic battery case involving two-month-old

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Independence County residents are facing domestic battery charges after Batesville police say a two-month baby showed signs of multiple rib fractures as well as healing breaks in both legs, according to court records.

Cassandra D. Smith, 30, and Harlan F. Steinart, 30, both of Batesville, were arrested Thursday, March 17 after an investigation by police.

Officers went to White River Medical Center in Batesville Feb. 23 after getting a call about the child that “had injuries consistent with child abuse.”

A doctor at the hospital told police that the child was brought to the emergency room for a urinary tract infection as well as an injury to the oral cavity.

According to court records, Smith and Steinart were later interviewed by police.

“Cassandra was asked if she knew why we were here talking with her. She stated that she did not know. Cassandra was asked if she knew the results of the test done on her two-month-old. She stated that the nurse had explained them to her. She stated that she had found out about the baby being in White River Medical Center after she received a call stating that she was there because she would not take a bottle,” police said in a probable cause affidavit. “When Cassandra was asked about how the child would have gotten the injuries to her mouth, she stated that she did not know. Cassandra was then informed that the injuries were consistent with force-feeding. She then stated that she would not do that and that when feeding the two-month-old, she rubs the nipple of the bottle on the two-month-old’s lips until she takes the bottle.”

Smith said she did not know how the child was injured.

Steinart was also asked about the injuries to the baby.

“When asked about who may have done the injuries to the child and he stated that he had a one-year-old that is a rough kid. He went on saying that the one-year-old tries to help around the house and has tried to feed the small child,” police said in the affidavit.

However, the Department of Human Services later placed the baby, along with two other children that lived with them, into state custody due to the baby’s injuries, police said.

“During the time that DHS talked with the two parents, they did a drug screen and found that Harlan and Cassandra both tested positive for meth and THC, along with other drugs,” Batesville police said in the affidavit.

A $250,000 bond was also set for Smith and Steinart in the case.

