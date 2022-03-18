Paragould girl returns home to a surprise

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If a child can dream it, the Make-A-Wish Foundation makes it happen.

A Paragould girl waited a year for her dreams to come true.

After a 70-mile ride from St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis back home to Paragould on Wednesday, the foundation unveiled a surprise fit for a little rock star.

Six-year-old Lora Woodring was greeted by signs and people cheering her on.

On the other side of the door to what was a spare room was a transformation Lora always wished for but never expected.

“I felt surprised,” she said, hopping on the bed.

Lora always wanted an apartment to share with her older sister, Sarah.

“She can come and hang out with her sister and her friends and just forget about all the adult stuff that she has to go through,” said Suzie Woodring, the girls’ mother.

Lora was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia during the pandemic.

Woodring said Sarah has been right by Lora’s side the entire time.

The girls dressed up and sang their favorite songs on their new stage.

“I’m sure it was overwhelming for her, just overwhelming to see everything come together and be transformed,” said Woodring.

The most important decision for the girls was which bunk they would sleep on.

“I’m going to be on the bottom bunk since I don’t want to roll off of it,” said Lora.

Sleeping on the bottom bunk isn’t the only part Lora is excited about. She’s got a room full of her favorite drink, milk to keep her strong.

A magical place to drink a cold one and relax.

Any child that is going through a difficult situation can have their wishes granted as well.

You can nominate a child here.

