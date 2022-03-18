Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Welcome to the Region 8 News family: Lucas Hudgison

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News has a new family member.

Sports Director Chris Hudgison and his wife, Beth, welcomed their second child Thursday morning.

Lucas Alexander Hudgison came into the world weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 21 inches long.

“Someone wanted to experience March Madness,” Chris said in a tweet, adding Beth and Lucas were doing fine.

Lucas has a big brother, Peyton, who can’t wait to play with him.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Arkansas Department of Health (Source: File)
County leads in state for syphilis case rate
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
court gavel
Arkansas deputy testifies in trial over teen’s shooting

Latest News

More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Sports Director Chris Hudgison and his wife, Beth, welcomed their second child Thursday morning.
Welcome our new KAIT family member: Lucas Hudgison
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission was welcomed to the small town for a...
Arkansas MLK Commission brings message of youth empowerment to students
Lora and Sarah Woodring enjoying their new recliners
Paragould girl returns home to a surprise