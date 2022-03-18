Welcome to the Region 8 News family: Lucas Hudgison
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News has a new family member.
Sports Director Chris Hudgison and his wife, Beth, welcomed their second child Thursday morning.
Lucas Alexander Hudgison came into the world weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 21 inches long.
“Someone wanted to experience March Madness,” Chris said in a tweet, adding Beth and Lucas were doing fine.
Lucas has a big brother, Peyton, who can’t wait to play with him.
