14-year-old shot in Jonesboro

Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday, according to authorities.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday, according to authorities.

Jonesboro police said on social media that the 14-year-old was taken to an area hospital around 2 a.m., March 19.

The juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound and police were contacted.

Authorities believe the shooting happened around Bridge Street and Johnson Avenue.

The juvenile was later taken to a Memphis hospital, where his condition was not known.

Jonesboro police are searching for suspects in the case.

Anyone with information can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

