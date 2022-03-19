14-year-old shot in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday, according to authorities.

Jonesboro police said on social media that the 14-year-old was taken to an area hospital around 2 a.m., March 19.

The juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound and police were contacted.

Authorities believe the shooting happened around Bridge Street and Johnson Avenue.

The juvenile was later taken to a Memphis hospital, where his condition was not known.

Jonesboro police are searching for suspects in the case.

Anyone with information can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

