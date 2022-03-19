A-State baseball drops Sun Belt opener to No. 15 Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Senior left-handed pitcher Justin Medlin hurled a quality start, but the Arkansas State baseball team could not overcome two late big innings by Texas State, falling 13-7 to the 15th-ranked Bobcats Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

Medlin fanned seven batters in six complete for A-State (4-11, 0-1 SBC), allowing just two earned runs and left with a 7-3 lead, but the Bobcats (16-3, 1-0) scored six runs in the seventh and four in the eighth to take the series opener. It marked a career-long outing for the Ripley, Miss., native, who has struck out 16 batters in his last three outings.

The Red Wolves tallied five hits in the contest, while Texas State rattled off 12 knocks and drew nine walks. Cason Tollett drove in three runs with a first-inning double while Jaylon Deshazier scored twice.

A-State touched Texas State starter Zeke Wood for six runs in the first to take an early 6-0 lead, starting with back-to-back RBI singles by Deshazier and Daedrick Cail to plate Wo; French and Ben Klutts. A fielding error then allowed Deshazier to touch home before Tollett cleared the bases with a double.

The Bobcats then scored the next three runs with a sac fly by Cameron Gibbons in the second and two more in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Gibbons and a dropped fly ball to make it 6-3 through four.

An errant throw on a pickoff attempt by the Texas State catcher then allowed Deshazier to score, making it 7-3, but that was all negated by a six-run seventh inning for the Bobcats. Brandon Anderson (0-2) took the loss in relief, facing four batters in the seventh.

Texas State then added four more in the eighth on just two hits, aided by a pair of errors to up its lead to 13-7. Triston Dixon (2-0) pitched the final five innings for the Bobcats, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to even the series Saturday, taking on the Bobcats at 2 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.