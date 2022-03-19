Final witnesses called in murder trial of basketball star

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The case against the man accused of killing basketball star Lorenzen Wright now rests. The state and defense called their last witnesses to the stand in the trial of Billy Ray Turner Saturday.

Turner also took the stand, but only to inform Judge Lee Coffee he is aware of his right to testify.

“Have you made a decision on testifying,” Turner’s lawyer John Perry said.

“Yes,” Turner answered.

“What is that decision,” Perry asked while Turner was on the stand.

“I do not wish to testify,” Turner said.

Turner is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the 2010 shooting death of former Memphis Grizzly Lorenzen Wright.

Over the course of five days nearly a dozen witnesses have taken the stand. Only one witness was called by the defense.

That witness, Jennifer Bogan, testified Saturday Turner was at her cookout on the evening of Sunday July 18, 2010 just hours before investigators believe Wright was killed.

“Do you know when Billy would have left your home,” Perry asked Bogan on the stand.

“Around 10 or a little after ten because I was starting to clean up,” Bogan said.

“Do you remember if he helped with the clean up procedure,” Perry asked.

“He did,” Bogan answered.

Investigators believe Wright died a few minutes after midnight on July 19 after he placed a 911 call to Germantown Police.

The state called a detective to the stand who was surveilling Turner and Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright in 2017 before they were arrested. The jury was shown pictures the detective took of a meeting between the two after Sherra flew to Memphis following media reports the alleged murder weapon was found in a Mississippi Lake in 2017.

The detective testified they could not hear the conversation between Turner and Sherra, but found it suspicious.

The defense asked for a motion of acquittal saying the state did not meet the burden of proof as most of their case lies on the testimony of confessed co conspirator Jimmie Martin who testified earlier in the week.

The defense called his testimony contradictory. Judge Lee Coffee denied that motion.

Closing arguments begin Monday, then the jury will begin deliberations.

While the jury will consider the charges Turner was indicted on, they also have the option to find him guilty of lesser charges like second degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.