Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested in residential burglary, shooting incident

Terry Jeffery Ross, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested March 17 after an incident in the 1800 block...
Terry Jeffery Ross, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested March 17 after an incident in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces residential burglary and domestic battery charges after Jonesboro police say he showed up at a hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound.

Terry Ross, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested around 4:45 a.m. March 17 after Jonesboro police found him at the hospital.

Police said they got a call the same day about a domestic disturbance and a gunshot heard in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers found the victim outside with injuries to her face.

“The victim advised the officer that her ex-boyfriend (Ross) had come to her residence and forced the door open,” Jonesboro police said. “Once Mr. Ross had forced the door open, he entered the residence and found the victim having sex with another male.”

The victim then said Ross started assaulting her and dragged her outside the house, continuing to assault her.

The victim was able to get away from Ross long enough to get back into the house. However, Ross followed her back inside and continued to assault her, police said.

Police also said the victim was able to find a weapon.

“The victim had a firearm inside the residence and was able to reach it while Mr. Ross assaulted her. The victim fired the gun one time, striking Ross in the left thigh area,” Jonesboro police said.

A $10,000 bond was set Friday for Ross, who will be arraigned April 26 in circuit court.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, Ross was released after posting bond Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
A Lonoke County jury found a former sheriff’s deputy guilty in the shooting death of an...
Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death
Arkansas Department of Health (Source: File)
County leads in state for syphilis case rate
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6

Latest News

A precautionary boil order advisory was issued Friday for a Southeast Missouri water district,...
Boil order advisory issued for water district
Two people were in jail after two Garland County deputies were injured Friday morning after a...
Two Garland County deputies, suspect injured in shooting after chase in Hot Springs
Dr. Omar Aziz urges pregnant women to get screened for syphilis.
County doctor urges education, prevention on syphilis
An area doctor is hoping to educate people on the issue of syphilis after Jackson County was...
County doctor urges education, prevention on syphilis