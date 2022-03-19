Man arrested in residential burglary, shooting incident

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces residential burglary and domestic battery charges after Jonesboro police say he showed up at a hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound.

Terry Ross, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested around 4:45 a.m. March 17 after Jonesboro police found him at the hospital.

Police said they got a call the same day about a domestic disturbance and a gunshot heard in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers found the victim outside with injuries to her face.

“The victim advised the officer that her ex-boyfriend (Ross) had come to her residence and forced the door open,” Jonesboro police said. “Once Mr. Ross had forced the door open, he entered the residence and found the victim having sex with another male.”

The victim then said Ross started assaulting her and dragged her outside the house, continuing to assault her.

The victim was able to get away from Ross long enough to get back into the house. However, Ross followed her back inside and continued to assault her, police said.

Police also said the victim was able to find a weapon.

“The victim had a firearm inside the residence and was able to reach it while Mr. Ross assaulted her. The victim fired the gun one time, striking Ross in the left thigh area,” Jonesboro police said.

A $10,000 bond was set Friday for Ross, who will be arraigned April 26 in circuit court.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, Ross was released after posting bond Friday evening.

