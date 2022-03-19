Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two Garland County deputies, suspect injured in shooting after chase in Hot Springs

Two people were in jail after two Garland County deputies were injured Friday morning after a...
Two people were in jail after two Garland County deputies were injured Friday morning after a traffic stop in Hot Springs, according to content partner KARK.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were in jail after two Garland County deputies were injured during a traffic stop in Hot Springs, according to content partner KARK.

Garland County authorities said a deputy tried to do a traffic stop around 8:50 a.m., Friday, March 18 on Central Avenue when the deputy noticed the vehicle had a stolen license plate.

The vehicle did not stop and continued on Central Avenue as Hot Springs police and Arkansas State Police went to help.

“Deputies said they tried to box in the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Central Avenue and Trivista, but the suspect instead rammed into a deputy’s vehicle,” KARK reported. “As the suspect vehicle tried to escape, it struck an investigator with the GCSO who was standing outside his vehicle. That investigator then fired his weapon at the suspect vehicle, hitting the driver.”

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, authorities said. From there, the driver and a passenger - Steven Tucker, 29, and Keldrick Evans, 31, both of Hot Springs - were taken to the Garland County jail.

According to KARK, the deputy who was struck by the vehicle and another investigator were also taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Arkansas State Police are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
A Lonoke County jury found a former sheriff’s deputy guilty in the shooting death of an...
Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death
Arkansas Department of Health (Source: File)
County leads in state for syphilis case rate
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6

Latest News

Terry Jeffery Ross, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested March 17 after an incident in the 1800 block...
Man arrested in residential burglary, shooting incident
A precautionary boil order advisory was issued Friday for a Southeast Missouri water district,...
Boil order advisory issued for water district
Dr. Omar Aziz urges pregnant women to get screened for syphilis.
County doctor urges education, prevention on syphilis
An area doctor is hoping to educate people on the issue of syphilis after Jackson County was...
County doctor urges education, prevention on syphilis