Two Garland County deputies, suspect injured in shooting after chase in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were in jail after two Garland County deputies were injured during a traffic stop in Hot Springs, according to content partner KARK.

Garland County authorities said a deputy tried to do a traffic stop around 8:50 a.m., Friday, March 18 on Central Avenue when the deputy noticed the vehicle had a stolen license plate.

The vehicle did not stop and continued on Central Avenue as Hot Springs police and Arkansas State Police went to help.

“Deputies said they tried to box in the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Central Avenue and Trivista, but the suspect instead rammed into a deputy’s vehicle,” KARK reported. “As the suspect vehicle tried to escape, it struck an investigator with the GCSO who was standing outside his vehicle. That investigator then fired his weapon at the suspect vehicle, hitting the driver.”

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, authorities said. From there, the driver and a passenger - Steven Tucker, 29, and Keldrick Evans, 31, both of Hot Springs - were taken to the Garland County jail.

According to KARK, the deputy who was struck by the vehicle and another investigator were also taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Arkansas State Police are handling the investigation.

