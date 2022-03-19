Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021. Norwegian authorities are searching for a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft that went missing during a training exercise. Norway's military says the Marine Osprey was reported missing Friday night. March 18, 2022, when it did not make a scheduled arrival at the Arctic Circle municipality Bodø.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Norwegian authorities were searching Friday for a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft that went missing during a training exercise.

Norway’s military said in a statement that the Marine Osprey was reported missing Friday night when it did not make a scheduled arrival at the Arctic Circle municipality Bodø. The civilian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Northern Norway launched a search and rescue operation.

Late Friday, Norway’s military said, “discoveries were made from the air” south of Bodø, adding, “Due to the weather conditions, it has not been possible to enter the site from the air.”

The Marine Corps said on Twitter, “We can confirm an incident has occurred involving a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft. ... The cause of the incident is under investigation, and additional details will be provided as available.”

Norway said the aircraft, which has a crew of four, was participating in the military exercise Cold Response, in which NATO members “train and operate along with Norwegian forces under harsh winter conditions.” It said the exercise was “planned and informed about long before the war in Ukraine.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
A Lonoke County jury found a former sheriff’s deputy guilty in the shooting death of an...
Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death
Arkansas Department of Health (Source: File)
County leads in state for syphilis case rate
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6

Latest News

Terry Jeffery Ross, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested March 17 after an incident in the 1800 block...
Man arrested in residential burglary, shooting incident
A precautionary boil order advisory was issued Friday for a Southeast Missouri water district,...
Boil order advisory issued for water district
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Two people were in jail after two Garland County deputies were injured Friday morning after a...
Two Garland County deputies, suspect injured in shooting after chase in Hot Springs