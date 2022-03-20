A-State baseball drops eighth straight, falls to No. 15 Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jared Toler reached base three times and Will Nash provided a strong start on the mound, but the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 2-1 decision Saturday to No. 15 Texas State at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

The Red Wolves (4-12, 0-2 SBC) had the tying run at third with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but could not push him across as the Bobcats’ (17-3, 2-0) closer Tristan Stivors worked out of the trouble to get his fifth save of the year.

Nash (1-1) worked five innings, striking out five and walking two while allowing two runs on six hits. Walker Williams pitched a shutout inning of relief before Tyler Jeans completed the contest with three shutout frames.

Toler went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, while Daedrick Cail scored the Red Wolves’ lone run.

Levi Wells (3-0) tossed 5 2/3 innings and struck out six, allowing A-State’s lone run on four hits. He handed off to Matthew Nicholas, Carson Keithley and Stivors to close it out.

A-State struck first in the bottom of the second on a two-out RBI single by Cason Tollett to drive in Cail. The Bobcats then responded in the next stanza with their two runs, both with two outs. Dalton Shuffield doubled home Isaiah Ortega-Jones, then Shuffield touched home on a single by Wesley Faison.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday, closing out the series with the Bobcats at Noon at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.