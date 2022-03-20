Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State baseball drops eighth straight, falls to No. 15 Texas State

Red Wolves drop 8th straight
Red Wolves drop 8th straight(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jared Toler reached base three times and Will Nash provided a strong start on the mound, but the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 2-1 decision Saturday to No. 15 Texas State at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

The Red Wolves (4-12, 0-2 SBC) had the tying run at third with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but could not push him across as the Bobcats’ (17-3, 2-0) closer Tristan Stivors worked out of the trouble to get his fifth save of the year.

Nash (1-1) worked five innings, striking out five and walking two while allowing two runs on six hits. Walker Williams pitched a shutout inning of relief before Tyler Jeans completed the contest with three shutout frames.

Toler went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, while Daedrick Cail scored the Red Wolves’ lone run.

Levi Wells (3-0) tossed 5 2/3 innings and struck out six, allowing A-State’s lone run on four hits. He handed off to Matthew Nicholas, Carson Keithley and Stivors to close it out.

A-State struck first in the bottom of the second on a two-out RBI single by Cason Tollett to drive in Cail. The Bobcats then responded in the next stanza with their two runs, both with two outs. Dalton Shuffield doubled home Isaiah Ortega-Jones, then Shuffield touched home on a single by Wesley Faison.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday, closing out the series with the Bobcats at Noon at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
Investigation continues into teen shot in Jonesboro
A Lonoke County jury found a former sheriff’s deputy guilty in the shooting death of an...
Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’

Latest News

Arkansas baseball logo
Hogs Trounce Cats To Clinch 11th Consecutive SEC Series Win
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, left, and guard Au'Diese Toney celebrate during the second half...
Razorbacks return to Sweet 16 with 53-48 win over Aggies
Red Wolves fall, 2-1.
Arkansas State baseball drops eighth-straight, falls to No. 15 Texas State
Red Wolves drop to 4-11 overall.
Arkansas State baseball drops Sun Belt opener to #15 Texas State 13-7