A-State baseball swept by No. 15 Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second game in a row, the Arkansas State baseball team had the tying run on base with fewer than two outs, but could not push it across as it dropped a 5-4 decision to 15th-ranked Texas State Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

A-State (4-13, 0-3 SBC) struck out 10 batters while walking just two and held a 4-2 lead into the eighth, but the Bobcats (18-3, 3-0) tied it up with two runs in the eighth and a run in the ninth.

Jakob Frederick drew the spot start and hurled a quality start in place of slated starting pitcher Carter Holt, tossing six innings with five strikeouts and no walks. The Sacramento, Calif., native allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in the no-decision before handing off to the A-State bullpen.

Brandon Anderson pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out a pair, but allowed two runs in the process before being lifted for Kevin Wiseman (0-1), who tossed the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out three.

Tristan Stivors (2-0) pitched the final two innings for Texas State, allowing two hits. The Bobcats’ starter Tony Robie was touched for all four of A-State runs in his three innings of work.

Texas State opened up the day’s scoring with a run in the top of the first on an RBI single by Jose Gonzalez to score John Wuthrich, who reached on an error, but A-State responded in its half of the frame with a pair of runs on a two-run homer by Jared Toler.

The Bobcats added a run in the top of the third when Dalton Shuffield doubled home Daylan Pena, tying it up at 2-all. A-State added a pair in the bottom half of the third on an RBI single by Daedrick Cail to plate Ben Klutts, then an error on the infield allowed Jaylon Deshazier to touch home.

Frederick and Anderson kept the Bobcats at bay until the top of the eighth, when a two-run homer by Shuffield knotted up the contest at 4-4. Wiseman then entered and stranded runners at the corners.

The Bobcats pushed across the go-ahead run in the ninth when Isaiah Ortega-Jones roped a double down the right-field line to score Cameron Gibbons from second. Wiseman then stranded the bases loaded to send the Red Wolves back to the plate with three outs to go.

In the bottom of the ninth, Eli Davis worked the count full and doubled to right to lead off, then advanced to third on a successful sacrifice bunt by Wil French to put him 90 feet away with one out. Stivors then ended the contest with a strikeout and a popout.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to move back into the win column Tuesday, traveling to Carbondale, Ill., to face Southern Illinois for the second time this season. First pitch against the Salukis is slated for 6 p.m. at Itchy Jones Stadium. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.