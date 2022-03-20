Energy Alert
Church breaks ground on rebuild over one year after tornado

By Katie Woodall
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City church has started rebuilding, more than one year after a tornado destroyed its building.

Refuge Church was hit by a tornado in August 2020, as the remnants of Hurricane Laura moved through Region 8.

Senior Pastor Steve Hinkle said the congregation had just started meeting in the building again two weeks before the tornado hit.

Hinkle said through all the trials and waiting, he’s thankful to have had such a strong congregation and community for support.

“To see us be able to come together during these crazy times, remain faithful, and encourage each other. That’s what it’s all about,” said Hinkle. “Whether you have a great building or not, that’s wonderful, but it’s the people inside that make a church.”

Hinkle said the cost of building materials and supply issues are what caused the project to take so long.

Not only will the original building be rebuilt, but a new fellowship facility will also be added.

Hinkle said they don’t have an official completion date but hope to move back into the main building within the next 12 months.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

