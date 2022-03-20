Wet Start to the Week

By Tuesday evening, we’ll be left with 1-3 inches of rainfall from our next storm system. Rain chances don’t rise until this evening leaving us with a pretty nice Monday. As clouds increase, a little sunshine and breezy, southerly winds push temperatures into the 70s later this afternoon. Rain increases for areas along and west of US Highway 167 later this evening. Take the rain jacket to any evening plans just in case. We could pick up an inch of rainfall just overnight before more heavy rain arrives on Tuesday. We’re not warm enough or humid enough for severe weather, thankfully. Severe threat stays in Texas today and into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday. Our temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s Tuesday and the 40s on Wednesday. Rain will be much lighter Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday, but we can’t fully get rid of rain chances. Quiet weather returns later this week and may see frost return for a couple of mornings.

