Community United event hopes to bring residents together

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new community event hopes to connect Jonesboro residents in an attempt to better the city.

The first Community United event was held Saturday afternoon at Lewellen Park in Jonesboro.

C&C Inc. and the Ingle family sponsored the event as a way to bring the community together.

Nadine Coleman wasn’t shy to mention the struggles her community has seen in recent years.

“There has been a division between the black and the white community for a long time and we’re trying to bring everyone back together as one,” said Coleman.

Coleman and other Community United organizers hope to show others the issues Jonesboro faces are more than surface level.

“Because the things that are going on in Jonesboro in the communities affect everyone. Not just one nationality and one race, it’s everybody,” said Coleman.

Saturday’s event offered free food, fun, and fellowship to citizens.

Erika Askeland helped with the event. She said it was a chance to give everyone in Jonesboro a voice.

“A few weeks ago we just, word of mouth, people talking about how they wanted change in their area,” said Askeland. “They felt like maybe their neighborhood wasn’t being fully represented. And having a lot of people involved, we can bring that to a community.”

Several local organizations and candidates for the upcoming elections were also available for community members to talk with.

Organizers hope the Community United events will offer residents an outlet to voice concerns, ask questions, and work together toward solutions to better their city.

“We can all get along. Jonesboro is a wonderful city. A lot of us here that are organizing have been raised and grown up here, gone to school together, and it’s getting back to the roots of it,” said Askeland.

Most importantly, organizers want the events to bring community members back together.

“There are people who care, and we’re just trying to show that you do have everyday people out here that are trying to help others,” said Coleman.

The next Community United event will be on March 26 at apartment city on Melrose Street.

Organizers said they hope to hold quarterly events in different locations around Jonesboro.

They post flyers around town or share on Facebook or with KLEK Radio when and where each event will be.

