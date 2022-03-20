Crews battle fire in Marked Tree

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent at least two hours Saturday evening battling a fire at an abandoned house in Marked Tree, officials said Sunday.

The Marked Tree Fire Department said on social media that they got a call about the fire around 10:30 p.m., March 19. Allan Hicks with the Marked Tree Fire Department said the fire happened at the house on Elm Street.

At least two fire trucks and a tanker responded to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire in the area. Crews worked to put out the fire and no other houses were in danger, Hicks said.

Poinsett County deputies also responded to help with traffic control in the area, authorities said.

