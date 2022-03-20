Health and Wellness Expo returns after two-year break

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After two years of waiting due to COVID, the St. Bernards Health and Wellness Expo will be back in April.

The annual expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 9 at the First National Bank Arena.

Director of Physician Marketing Lydia Parkey said this year, it’s more important than ever to take advantage of the event, especially the screenings.

“A big important factor to the screenings is prevention. So anybody’s health outcomes increase if they catch any possible problems sooner rather than later,” said Parkey.

The expo will offer several different health screenings, including full blood lipid panels, depression screenings, hearing screenings, cancer screenings, and more.

There will also be a job fair and a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a kids zone with inflatables, and several panel discussions throughout the day.

All of this is free to everyone.

“It’s the doctors right here in Jonesboro that are part of St. Bernards Medical Group that put this on. And one thing that’s super important is that it’s free to the community. So, we have lots of supporters, partners, sponsors that help make this a reality,” said Parkey.

You can find more information on the expo here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.