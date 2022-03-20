Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Sunday that 28 people were wounded and one person was killed during...
One dead, 28 shot in Dumas car show as authorities continue investigation
Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
Investigation continues into teen shot in Jonesboro
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
Dog finds meth during walk outside
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash

Latest News

After two years of waiting due to COVID, the St. Bernards health and wellness expo will be back...
Health and Wellness Expo returns after two-year break
Arkansas State Police said Sunday that 28 people were wounded and one person was killed during...
One dead, 28 shot in Dumas car show as authorities continue investigation
Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
Investigation continues into teen shot in Jonesboro
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys