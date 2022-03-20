Marmaduke’s Robinson, Paragould’s Jackson win MVP honors at The Sun Senior Classic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After COVID canceled the event the past two years, The Sun Senior Classic returned to First National Bank Arena Saturday night, where several Fast Break Friday Night stars were showcased.

On the boys side, both teams scored early and often, the final score was 112-105. Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points for Team White to win Game MVP honors. Oklahoma State signee Quion Williams added 17 for his team. On the other side, Jesse Washington’s 27 points paced Team Blue.

Before that, some of the best senior girls in the state squared off on the court. Marmaduke’s Heidi Robinson scored 14 points and won the Game MVP. Murray State signee Briley Pena led her side with 19 points.

Team White - Boys

Quion Williams (Jonesboro)

Amarion Wilson (Jonesboro)

Spencer Honeycutt (Westside)

Jake Baltimore (Manila)

Isaiah Jackson (Paragould)

Daylen Love (Osceola)

Mason Baltz (Pocahontas)

George Smith (GCT)

Connor Tinsley (Valley View)

Jeremiah Turner (Nettleton)

Team Blue - Boys

Andre Davis (Nettleton)

Brandon Anderson (Nettleton)

DeVares Whitaker (Nettleton)

David York (Brookland)

Ty Flippo (Walnut Ridge)

Jayden Hollister (Walnut Ridge)

Jesse Washington (Jonesboro)

Caden Whitehead (BIC)

Itavious Nesbitt (Marked Tree)

Noah Stracener (Ridgefield Christian)

Team White - Girls

Londyn McDaniel (Wynne)

Zahryia Baker (Wynne)

Darienne Carter (Wynne)

Briley Pena (Nettleton)

D’Maria Daniels (Nettleton)

Hunter Gibson (Valley View)

Hadden Lieblong (Valley View)

Sadie McDonald (Manila)

Nygeria Jones (Trumann)

Sierrah Floyd (GCT)

Team Blue - Girls

Laynee Montgomery (Westside)

Ellie Ford (Rector)

Bean Hoffman (Marmaduke)

Heidi Robinson (Marmaduke)

Megyn Upton (Mammoth Spring)

Destiny Bogard (Bay)

Katie Smith (Paragould)

Carson Defries (Paragould)

Emma Bates (GCT)

Kylie Stokes (GCT)

