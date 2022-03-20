Energy Alert
Mutiple people shot at car show

Several shot at Southeast Arkansas car show
Several shot at Southeast Arkansas car show
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT
DUMAS, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Multiple people were shot at a car show in Southeast Arkansas Saturday.

Arkansas State Police told Region 8 News content partner KATV that troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

KATV says the initial report of the shooting was outside a business in Dumas where a car show was taking place.

As many as 10 people were shot, Arkansas State Police told KATV.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and will bring you the latest as we learn them.

