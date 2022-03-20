Red Wolves bowling finishes top three in final regular season tournament

Finishing 8-4 for the tournament, the Arkansas State bowling team finished third among 33 teams at the Music City Classic hosted by Vanderbilt at the Smyrna Bowling Center.

A-State (68-33) dropped two best-of-seven Baker series, but defeated host Vanderbilt in the third-place matchup to finish third or better for the sixth time in eight events this season. McKendree won 4-2 over Stephen F. Austin in the championship match to take home the team championship.

Facing McKendree to open bracket play, A-State dropped the match 4-1. The Red Wolves lost the first two games, but took game three 220-192. After McKendree won game four, A-State was nine pins short in game five as the match was decided 228-219. The Red Wolves faced Stephen F. Austin next and fell behind 3-0 and ultimately 4-1. A-State dropped game two of the series against SFA 216-215.

In the third-place match against Vanderbilt, the Red Wolves took game one 214-195, but the Commodores won game two 216-183. A-State took game three 224-181 and picked up one more pin than Vanderbilt in game four, 215-214, to lead 3-1. The Red Wolves closed out the win with a 196-194 pinfall in game five to finish third.

Following the event, Brooklyn Buchanan was named Tournament MVP. Buchanan averaged 245.80 pins over five traditional games Saturday. Buchanan rolled over 220 pins in each of the five games for a total of 1,229, 65 more than the next closest player in the more than 200 that bowled. Buchanan downed a season-best among all A-State bowlers of 279 and put down games of 256, 236 and 222.

A-State heads to New Orleans for the Southland Bowling League Championship Friday-Sunday at Colonial Bowling Lanes. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

Music City Classic

Baker Match Results

vs Sam Houston 961-1051

vs Carthage 1016-1004

vs Emmanuel 1032-956

vs Monmouth 1098-945

vs Long Island University 1003-1220

Traditional Match Results

vs Stephen F. Austin 1,046-982

vs Lincoln Memorial 1,083-996

vs Spalding 1,044-749

vs Maryland-Eastern Shore 1,141-1,056

vs Bye 1,029

Traditional Match Results Individuals

1 Brooklyn Buchanan 236-279-222-256-236=1,229 (245.80)

18 Faith Welch 218-205-233-179-235=1,070 (214.00)

19 Emma Stull 222-193-213-257-183=1,068 (213.60)

103 Sheila Sutfin 189-172-179-193-145=878 (175.60)

141 Montana Meyer X-X-197-256-230=683 (227.67)

161 Sarah Sanes 181-234-X-X-X=415 (207.50)

Baker Best-of-Seven Series Bracket

vs McKendree 1-4, L

vs Stephen F. Austin 1-4, L

vs Vanderbilt 4-1, W

