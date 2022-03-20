Energy Alert
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘community terrorism’ legislation

Tennessee lawmakers are considering legislation that would consider some types of violent crime as community terrorism.(Action News 5)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are considering legislation that would consider some types of violent crime as community terrorism, such as shooting into crowds of people.

The legislation by Memphis State Representative G.A. Hardaway is picking up momentum, passing out of a criminal justice subcommittee last week.

The family of 12-year-old Artemis Rayford, who died after someone fired shots into his home on Christmas morning 2021, are among those lending their support for Hardaway’s legislation.

Rayford’s grandmother, Joyce Newsom, spoke with lawmakers last month.

“I know this bill might not help Artemis right now, but maybe the next family won’t have to go through this,” said Newsom.

Hardaway is pushing a pair of bills to go after what he calls ‘community terrorism.’

“Terrorism, as defined on the national and international stages, is about using intimidation to instill fear in a population,” said Hardaway.

One bill would make it illegal to force or coerce someone to join a gang against their will.

Another bill would create a Class C felony for crimes of reckless endangerment, including shooting into homes, cars or crowds.

“Indiscriminate shooting, which is nothing more than an effort by criminal gangs who are terrorizing the community,” said Hardaway.

Those convicted could not only serve up to 15 years in prison, but Hardaway’s bill would also allow courts to revoke their driver’s licenses for five years.

Hardaway says his legislation was inspired by Rayford and other victims.

Both bills are still in the committee phase.

The reckless endangerment bill passed the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee last week and is set to be considered by the full committee on Wednesday.

Memphis State Senator Sara Kyle is sponsoring the Senate version of the bill.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

