Despite drop, Arkansas gas prices remain high

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arkansas fell 7.9 cents in the last week. But, that’s still much more than motorists paid a month ago.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of the state’s 1,826 stations, gasoline in the state averaged $3.80/gallon. That’s 63.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.12 more than motorists paid last year.

The national average fell 9.0 cents to $4.23/gallon.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis.

He cautioned that further decline is subject to global supply and demand, COVID, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices,” he said.

Even though some places like California, where the average is nearing $6/gallon, he said people are still hitting the road for spring break.

“If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline,” De Haan said.

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you go, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.