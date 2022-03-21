Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters rescued a man and his pup Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.

Just after 8 a.m. March 21, the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200-block of Miller Street.

When they arrived, they found a “fully-involved” fire.

Fire crews managed to rescue a man and his puppy from the home. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. A firefighter on the scene said the puppy is okay.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, says officers are on the scene directing traffic and have advised motorists to avoid the area.

No word yet on what might have sparked the fire.

