Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after they said he admitted to masturbating in front of two children.

Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with two counts of sexual indecency.

According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, LePage’s arrest followed a lengthy investigation that began on Feb. 3, when a therapist at an in-patient mental health facility reported the alleged incident to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office and ASP’s Crimes Against Children Division determined the alleged assaults took place between July 2017 and July 2018 in Baxter County.

Investigators interviewed the two victims, who are now teenagers, at Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mountain Home on Feb. 8.

The victims told detectives that “LePage would touch them in a sexual manner and would disrobe and masturbate in front of them,” the sheriff said in a Monday news release. They also alleged LePage would lie on top of one of the victims.

When investigators questioned LePage, he “admitted to masturbating in front of the children but denied ever touching them,” Montgomery said.

LePage agreed to a formal interview at the sheriff’s office, but then decline to answer questions and asked for an attorney.

On March 14, a judge found probable cause to charge LePage and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies arrested him on March 20 and booked him into the Baxter County Detention Center to await an appearance in circuit court on April 4.

