Man charged with kidnapping and battery after performing sexual acts on victim

Jamie Mack is being held on a $150,000 bond and is expected to be in court at the Craighead...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is charged with kidnapping, criminal attempt, and battery-2nd degree following an incident Sunday night where he performed sexual acts on a victim.

A probable cause affidavit states that on March 20, Jonesboro police were dispatched to a residence on East Alpine Drive in reference to a disturbance.

Upon their arrival, officers were advised by the victim that she was attacked by Jamie Mack, 32, of Jonesboro, who lived in an apartment nearby.

“Mack knocked on her door and when she answered, Mack grabbed her by the arm and drug her into his apartment, then his bedroom,” the affidavit stated.

Mack then held the victim on the bedroom floor and masturbated over her. He then pulled the victim toward his genitalia in an attempt to have her perform oral sex on him, but the victim was able to fight him away and yell.

Mack struck the victim multiple multiples, causing an injury, and left the scene, but was arrested in White County, the affidavit stated.

Mack could face a minimum of 6 years to life in prison and could pay up to $25,000 if convicted on the charges.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is expected to be in court at the Craighead County Courthouse on April 26.

