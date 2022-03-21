Energy Alert
March 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Monday will be warm, but clouds increase throughout the day. By the evening, rain starts to move into our western counties and overspread the areas Monday night into Tuesday.

The severe weather will stay south of the state, but rainfall amounts here will range from 1-3″ with some areas locally picking up more.

We will have to watch for some areas of flooding. We cool off into he 50s for Wednesday and Thursday before the 60s return for next weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is beginning historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Authorities continue investigation into Dumas car show shooting.

Sports betting in Arkansas increases 100%.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

