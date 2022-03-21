Energy Alert
Police investigating stabbing in Caruthersville

A woman was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Caruthersville, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a stabbing at a home on Sunday, March 20.

Not many details are being released at this time, but police said they arrested a 34-year-old woman on assault and armed criminal action charges.

The woman was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

