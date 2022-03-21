Wet Tuesday

No nice weather today. We’re cool and rainy through the afternoon as more rain adds to the 2-3″ expected for some counties. A few counties across the Ozarks may dry out later this afternoon. A few flash flood warnings are possible and watch out for water-covered roadways. While more loud thunder may make you check radar, severe weather stays in Mississippi and Western Tennessee. Rain chances drop tonight and Wednesday but won’t completely go away. Wind and cooler air make it a little chilly Wednesday as temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s. 60s and sunshine return for the weekend with 70s expected early next week. Active weather isn’t expected for the rest of the 8-day forecast.

