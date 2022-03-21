Stabbing suspect arrested following multi-state chase

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman Sunday night after they said he led them on a chase through two states.

Joseph Staggs, 24, of Kennett is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

Witnesses told investigators Staggs refused to take the victim for medical treatment then left the scene.

Police Chief Kenny Wilson said Monday officers spotted Staggs’ vehicle on the Walmart parking lot and attempted to contact him, but Staggs drove off.

Officers, fearing for the victim’s safety, chased Staggs into Arkansas, where Clay County sheriff’s deputies and state police joined the pursuit.

“The suspect vehicle traveled north on several county roads, eventually crossing back into Missouri near Qulin,” the sheriff stated in Monday’s news release.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop Staggs and then joined the pursuit.

Staggs continued traveling south on several county roads and state highways before officers ended the chase on Highway 84 west of Kennett.

Officers arrested Staggs on multiple felony warrants, including domestic violence and assault.

An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Staggs is currently being held in the Dunklin County Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

