Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

A rented Tesla goes airborne over a hill and crashes into parked vehicles below. (Source: LAPD Central Traffic/YouTube, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.

No one was injured.

The stunt was recorded by several spectators who posted it on social media accounts.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube, showing the Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into the parked vehicles.

Police say they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, but the driver remains at large as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the shooting Saturday evening at a car show in Dumas continued Sunday as...
Authorities continue investigation into Dumas car show shooting
Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
Investigation continues into teen shot in Jonesboro
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
Dog finds meth during walk outside
A Lake City church has started rebuilding, more than one year after a tornado destroyed its...
Church breaks ground on rebuild over one year after tornado
A new community event hopes to connect Jonesboro residents in an attempt to better the city.
Community United event hopes to bring residents together

Latest News

Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman Sunday night after they said he led them on...
Stabbing suspect arrested following multi-state chase
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Hospitalized Justice Thomas doesn’t have COVID-19, high court says
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
LIVE: Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder