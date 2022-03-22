Energy Alert
19-year-old sent to hospital following Jonesboro shooting



By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital over the weekend.

According to an incident report, police received a shots-fired call shortly before 12 a.m., Saturday, March 19, at the residence of 4777 Wildwood Lane.

Austin Dallis, 19, of Jonesboro, told an officer who came to check up on him at NEA Baptist that he was at a birthday party when the incident happened.

The report stated that when everyone started to sing “Happy Birthday”, Dallis went to the couch because those in attendance were recording it and he did not want to be in the video since “his girl didn’t know he was there”.

Shortly afterward, Dallis heard a loud pop, which he originally thought was a balloon popping, until he felt pain in his leg.

The report noted that two bullet holes were found in the front door of the residence Dallis was at.

Dallis was transported to NEA Baptist with one of the witnesses on the scene, where he was treated and released shortly after.

According to the incident report, Jonesboro Police arrested Deshun Necarlos Jackson, 19, of Texas, was arrested on a drug charge when they found about 13 grams of marijuana in his vehicle. The report also indicated that there was a rifle along with ammunition in the vehicle.

If you have any information on the suspect in this shooting, you can call Jonesboro police at (870) 935-5551.

