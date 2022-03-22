Energy Alert
2nd lawsuit filed over Arkansas congressional redistricting

The lawsuit claims the map dilutes the influence of Black voters by moving 23,000 voters out of the 2nd House District and into the 1st and 4th districts.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A second lawsuit has been filed challenging Arkansas’ new U.S. House map for splitting up the Little Rock area among three congressional districts.

A lawsuit was filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday over the redistricting plan approved by the majority-Republican Legislature last year.

The lawsuit claims the map dilutes the influence of Black voters by moving 23,000 voters out of the 2nd House District and into the 1st and 4th districts. Democratic Pulaski County includes the Little Rock area and is currently in the 2nd District.

A similar lawsuit was filed earlier this month in federal court.

Back in October, Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed the redistricting plan to become law without his signature, saying while the removal raised concerns, he was against vetoing the map in deference to lawmakers and the political process.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

