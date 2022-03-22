A-State baseball at SIU postponed to Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to impending inclement weather, the Arkansas State baseball team’s midweek contest at Southern Illinois has been moved to Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale, Ill.

Originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, rain in the forecast prompted the schedule change. The teams will now play at 2 p.m. Wednesday inside Itchy Jones Stadium.

A-State (4-13) is looking to bounce back from dropping a hard-fought series to 15th-ranked Texas State, while the Salukis (15-5) took two of three from Illinois over the weekend.

