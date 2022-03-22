AEDC awards community grants to several Northeast Arkansas cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) has awarded $4,753,478 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to 30 cities and counties in the natural state, according to a news release Monday.

The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, which is part of Arkansas’ $18.86 million 2021 formula grant allocation designed to provide communities the opportunity to apply for a variety of non-housing public facility and public infrastructure projects.

Officials said these funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) State Program for Small Cities.

Officials also said an additional $2,424,095 was awarded to nine cities and counties throughout the state from the CDBG-CV set-aside, a $26.4 million supplemental program to assist in local government-level recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus.

The CDBG-CV funding was allocated to the State by HUD as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Some of the 21 General Assistance projects include those in Northeast Arkansas:

Ash Flat (Sharp County) - Ash Flash Street Overlay Project ($244,317)

Bald Knob (White County) - Bald Knob Manhole Project ($299,879)

Etowah (Mississippi County) - Etowah Wastewater Treatment Plant Project ($300,000)

Evening Shade (Sharp County) - Evening Shade Water Line Project ($237,508)

Patterson (Woodruff County) - Patterson Water Treatment Plant Upgrade ($270,275)

Three projects in Northeast Arkansas were also considered for the CDBG program:

Blytheville (Mississippi County) - Blytheville Homeless Shelter Project ($275,000)

Jackson County - Jackson County Homeless Shelter Project ($156,825)

Paragould (Greene County) - Paragould Homeless Shelter Project ($281,500)

To be eligible for CDBG funding, communities must have a population of less than 50,000, and at least 51% of the persons benefitting from the project must be of low- to moderate-income, or the project must meet another CDBG national objective, prevention of slum or blight, or meet an urgent need.

Officials also said that the CDBG-CV projects must have a direct tie back to COVID-19 and meet an unmet need toward the recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus.

For more information on the CDBG or CDBG-CV project, visit the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s website.

