Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas police officer fatally shoots Texas jail escapee

An inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police...
An inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer after the inmate tussled with another officer who was trying to take him into custody, authorities said.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer after the inmate tussled with another officer who was trying to take him into custody, authorities said.

The inmate was one of two who were discovered missing early Monday from the Bowie County jail annex in Texarkana, Texas, a city on the state’s border with Arkansas about 165 miles northeast of Dallas. The pair escaped by breaking through a cinder block wall on the second floor of the facility, then maneuvering through perimeter fencing and barbed wire, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff said video footage later captured the pair climbing onto a train.

About 1 p.m. Monday, two Texarkana, Arkansas, police officers encountered the inmates and tried to take them into custody, Arkansas State Police said. According to state police, one of the inmates tried to grab an officer’s gun, causing it to fire, so the other police officer fatally shot the inmate.

The second inmate was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south of the jail annex, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the inmate who was killed, pending notification of his family. One inmate was being held on a felony assault and probation violation charge while the other was jailed on burglary and drug charges, police said, but they didn’t immediately say which one died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found...
Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

Latest News

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Monday that she would appeal a judge’s ruling...
Arkansas AG to appeal judge’s ruling against new voting laws
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for 70-year-old Eddie Lee Henry of Wynne.
Missing man found safe
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
MSHP releases details on last week's deadly I-57 pile-up in Mississippi County
MSHP releases details on last week's deadly I-57 pile-up in Mississippi County