Changes coming to major Trumann highway

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Things may look different in Trumann, thanks to a new project between the city and the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Highway 69 connects the city to Interstate 555, making it a very crowded stretch of road.

Mayor Barbara Lewallen said this project has been in the works for years, adding the road needs some serious work.

“It’s not in really good condition, it has deep ditches on either side, it’s two lanes, and it’s rather dangerous,” she said. “There have been several wrecks along that stretch and there have been some deaths.”

Lewallen said that when there is winter weather, Highway 69 is the first spot to get bad, making it difficult for people to leave their homes.

“When we had that ice storm, Highway 69 was covered, and there was basically no way for anyone to get around,” she said. “We cannot have another situation like that.”

Brad Smithee, District 10 Engineer for ARDOT, knew how important it was to give that stretch of road a turn lane.

“By adding the left turn lane one vehicle stops, and everybody else moves on,” he said. “It really decongests the entire system.”

With the left turn lane, ARDOT will also fill in many of the ditches on the sides of the road, as well as add sidewalks on both sides.

The project is still in the early phases, but Smithee said they hope to break ground of the improvements next year.

