Entergy Arkansas eTech offers cash rebates for machinery, chargers

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas will provide cash rebates through its new eTech initiative to customers who purchase one or more electric technologies, including forklifts and electric vehicle chargers, according to a news statement Monday.

“We’re taking our commitment to providing safe, reliable service at affordable rates to all Entergy Arkansas customers to a higher level with the greatest efficiencies, while managing greenhouse gas emissions and providing options that customers desire with our new eTech program,” said Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas president and CEO.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission last week approved the program, in which Entergy Arkansas will provide cash rebates for 14 qualified technologies, including forklifts; truck refrigeration units; school and transit buses; drayage trucks; electrical vehicle chargers; digital billboards; scissor, boom and man lifts; scrubbers and sweepers; golf cars and people movers; cranes; and airport ground support pushbacks, tug and tow tractors, belt loaders and power units.

“Cash incentives are a great benefit, but customers will also save net costs over the lifetime of their machinery in fuel, operations, and maintenance which would be less with the electric option than they would have been with the fossil-fuel alternative,” Landreaux said.

Officials said the program would benefit customers who choose an electric vehicle for transportation, adding such vehicles are an attractive option for savings because of reduced maintenance, lower fuel cost, less noise, and lower emissions.

Officials said the EV charger rebate helps defray the cost of installing a home or workplace charger, which amounts to $250 per plug for a level 2 charger and up to $1,500 for a DC fast charger.

eTech will be available to any eligible Entergy Arkansas customer, from residential to commercial.

Entergy Arkansas customers can access technical and application support and apply now for the rebates at their website within 90 days of purchase.

