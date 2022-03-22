Energy Alert
Funeral services set for Little Rock filmmaker killed in Ukraine

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Funeral services have been set for the Little Rock filmmaker killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, according to content partner KARK.

Brent Renaud was killed on March 13 when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint just outside Kyiv while gathering material for a report about refugees.

KARK said services will be held at the Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26.

In addition to holding an in-person service, the church will also be live streaming the service on its website and its YouTube page.

