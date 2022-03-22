Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: Twitter/@HillaryClinton via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found...
Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

Latest News

Doctors worry about treating uninsured patients for COVID
Doctors worry about treating uninsured patients for COVID
The lawsuit claims the map dilutes the influence of Black voters by moving 23,000 voters out of...
2nd lawsuit filed over Arkansas congressional redistricting
Pocahontas sees building boom
Pocahontas sees building boom
Changes coming to Highway 69 in Trumann
Changes coming to Highway 69 in Trumann
Discussions continue on sports complex
Discussions continue on sports complex