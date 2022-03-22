Housing market scares has home buyers searching for answers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The housing market in Arkansas is causing headaches for many future home buyers as prices go up and the number of homes drop.

The average selling price for a home is up by $1,000 within the last year and the number of days spent on the market has decreased from an average of 91 to 37, leaving home buyers lost.

Cole Van Horn just sold his house and said he could not believe what the market was like.

“We put in on the market Monday took a bunch of viewings Tuesday and had it under contract by Wednesday and had tons of offers all for over what I was asking,” said Van Horn.

Tara Gatewood is the Board President of the Northeast Arkansas Board of Realtors, and she said this is a trend across the state.

“Over the last few years especially since the mortgage crisis of 2008 that people have bought and sold and traded and I think they are more comfortable in their house,” she said.

Gatewood encourages home buyers to look for the right options and not give up.

“Hang in there work with a good realtor it will make a difference in finding the right house for you,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.