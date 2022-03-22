January jobless rate in Jonesboro sees decrease

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Potential job seekers saw more opportunities in Jonesboro in 2021, according to content partner Talk Business and Politics.

Between January 2021 and January 2022, the labor force in the city jumped to 65,322, an increase of 2,587.

When it came to employment, the number in Jonesboro jumped to 63,325 in January 2022, an increase of 590. Meanwhile, unemployment numbers decreased by 825 to 1,997.

As far as the jobless rate in Jonesboro in the last year, the city saw a decrease of 1.2% to 3.1%.

Regarding state-wide numbers, Talk Business and Politics reported that Central Arkansas (Little Rock, North Little Rock and Conway), had the most employed in January with 337,160, an increase of 3,580 from 2020. The region’s jobless rate was 3.7% in January, which was below 5.3% in January 2020.

