Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found...
Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

Latest News

Officials in Milwaukee are investigating an incident involving a violent crash and fired weapons.
Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID, won’t travel to Europe
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf
As Ukraine goes on the offense, the US warns of cyberattacks may be Russia's next move....
Mariupol in 'ashes' as US warns of cyberattacks