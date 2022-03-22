Energy Alert
March 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A rainy start to the morning for many of you in Region 8. When it is all said and done, we will see 1-3 inches of rainfall.

There is a FLOOD WATCH in affect for a few counties in Region 8. Luckily the severe weather will stay south of Arkansas, but if you have interests in the deep south, stay weather aware.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the 50s, but we are back into the 60s by the weekend.

Thankfully, the only bad day weather-wise this Spring Break is on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Cross County.

A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

An Arkansas swimmer with Down Syndrome prepares for international competition.

The Razorbacks are heading to San Francisco for the Sweet Sixteen, and it won’t be cheap for loyal fans following them.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

