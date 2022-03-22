Energy Alert
Medical marijuana sales grew in February

Arkansas medical marijuana dispensaries continue to rake in the green.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas medical marijuana dispensaries continue to rake in the green.

Sales totaled $21.1 million during the month of February, according to a report from our content partner Talk Business & Politics.

Of that, the state collected $2.3 million in tax revenue, the Department of Finance Administration reported Tuesday.

Since the start of the year, the state’s 37 licensed dispensaries have sold 7,389 pounds of medical marijuana, totaling $41.69 million.

According to TB&P, Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood sold 372 pounds of medical marijuana during February, followed by The Releaf Center in Bentonville which sold 299 pounds.

