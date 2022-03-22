Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn

Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.(Martinus/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was arrested Sunday night for asking bystanders on a street to take her infant child, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check when they discovered the woman with her baby.

Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Yessenia Cardenas was walking down the street and attempting to give her infant away. The child is less than 2 weeks old.

Witnesses told officers they stopped to speak with Cardenas and then she asked them to take her baby. The witnesses took the child and immediately called 911.

Police said medics checked on the infant as well as Cardenas, who “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.”

The baby was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Cardenas was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found...
Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and...
Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries
An inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police...
Arkansas police officer fatally shoots Texas jail escapee
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Monday that she would appeal a judge’s ruling...
Arkansas AG to appeal judge’s ruling against new voting laws
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat